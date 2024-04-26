You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 26Article 1933934

Medikal Meets UK High Commissioner prior to O2 Indigo mega concert

Medikal with the British High Commissioner Medikal with the British High Commissioner

Rapper Medikal, gearing up for his O2 Indigo concert in London on May 3, 2024, paid a courtesy visit to Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah.

Warmly welcomed, the rapper and the High Commissioner exchanged greetings and words of encouragement, with the latter pledging support throughout Medikal's stay in the UK.

As part of his preparations, Medikal is set to embark on a radio tour, visiting major studios in London ahead of his highly anticipated concert.


