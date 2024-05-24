You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 24Article 1941992

Medikal and D-Black reunite after Fella Makafui cigar incident

Ghanaian musicians Medikal and D Black have reconciled after a misunderstanding over a video where D Black lit a cigar for Medikal's ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

D Black expressed regret on Starr Chat, wishing Medikal had addressed it privately.

He clarified he had no harmful intentions and didn't know about the divorce then.

Medikal admitted the video prompted his divorce announcement to preempt questions about Fella.

Both apologized and embraced, resolving the issue.

They laughed about past song jabs and host Bola Ray praised their reconciliation, urging them to maintain peace.

