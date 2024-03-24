Medikal announces departure from AMG record label

Music of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular Ghanaian hip-hop star, Medikal, has officially parted ways with the music record label, Arab Money Group (AMG), led by Criss Waddle.



Medikal disclosed his departure during an interview on X, although he did not delve into the reasons behind his decision.



“I’m no longer a member of AMG. If you see me and you mention AMG, I might just slap you,” Medikal stated emphatically.



The rapper, who initially joined AMG in 2010 at the onset of his career, has since risen to fame within the label, producing several chart-topping hits.



