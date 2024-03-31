Medikal announces separation from Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medikal has publicly declared his separation from actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui, stating they are now co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.



This revelation came through a tweet on Saturday, March 30, in response to a post tagging Fella Makafui as his wife.



"Fella is no more my wife, she is my baby mother, we are co-parenting now and it’s all good," Medikal clarified.



Following this announcement, Medikal's tweet trended on social media, sparking shock among fans over the couple's divorce. Rumors of their separation circulated last year, although neither party confirmed publicly until now.



The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Island Frimpong, who is set to turn four in August this year.



