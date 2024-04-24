Medikal arrives in London for O2 arena concert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has touched down in London for his upcoming concert at the Indigo O2 arena on May 3.



Medikal departed from Ghana on Tuesday, April 23, accompanied by his team and blogger Gh Kwaku.



Instagram videos posted by Gh Kwaku capture Medikal and his team being warmly welcomed at Heathrow airport in London.



The concert lineup includes dancehall artist Shatta Wale and other top-tier performers.



Medikal, known for his loyal fan base and hit songs, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance. He encourages Ghanaians and UK fans to attend the concert for an exhilarating show on May 3.



