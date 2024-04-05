Medikal conceals tattoo dedicated to Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Rapper Medikal, in the wake of his public separation announcement, has taken a significant step to symbolize moving forward by covering up a tattoo dedicated to his ex-wife, actress Fella Makafui.
The tattoo, a sentimental gesture made in May 2020 shortly after their wedding, depicted half of a lion's face on each of their arms, symbolizing unity. Beneath Medikal's tattoo, he had inscribed Fella Makafui's name alongside his daughter, Island's.
However, in a recent Snapchat post, Medikal unveiled a redo of the tattoo, now concealing Fella Makafui's name with a bold black rectangle, leaving only his daughter's name alongside half of the lion's face visible.