Medikal conceals tattoo dedicated to Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Rapper Medikal, in the wake of his public separation announcement, has taken a significant step to symbolize moving forward by covering up a tattoo dedicated to his ex-wife, actress Fella Makafui.



The tattoo, a sentimental gesture made in May 2020 shortly after their wedding, depicted half of a lion's face on each of their arms, symbolizing unity. Beneath Medikal's tattoo, he had inscribed Fella Makafui's name alongside his daughter, Island's.



However, in a recent Snapchat post, Medikal unveiled a redo of the tattoo, now concealing Fella Makafui's name with a bold black rectangle, leaving only his daughter's name alongside half of the lion's face visible.





This action follows Medikal's Twitter announcement of their separation on March 30, indicating a shift towards co-parenting for their daughter, Island.In response, Fella Makafui blocked Medikal on Twitter and both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Fella Makafui has removed the title 'Mrs Frimpong' from her Instagram bio, signaling a formal disassociation from their marriage.