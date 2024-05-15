Medikal explains why He blocked Davido on social media

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Medikal has revealed his decision to block Davido on social media, citing Davido's prior action of unfollowing him.



Medikal expressed that blocking Davido simplifies matters, as it respects Davido's desire to disengage from his social media feed.



In a social media post, Medikal announced his action, stating, "Davido just unfollowed me, to make it easier for him, I just blocked him. Loyalty over Talent."



The move comes amidst ongoing tensions between Ghanaian and Nigerian creatives, sparked by Sarkodie's recent boastful release of his championship Mixtape.