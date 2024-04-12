Medikal express no regret marrying Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medikal has disclosed his peaceful stance regarding his separation from Fela Makafui, amidst ongoing marital speculations.



As he prepares for his upcoming concert at the O2 arena, Medikal shared in an exclusive interview with Jay Foley that he harbors no regrets concerning his past with Fela Makafui.



"I have no regret marrying Fela Makafui. There are ups and downs in every marriage, and just because it didn't work out between us doesn't mean I should have regrets. We created so many wonderful memories together," Medikal affirmed.



Despite their parting ways, Medikal emphasized his continued respect for Fela Makafui, acknowledging her as the mother of his child.



"I have so much respect for Fela Makafui. She is still the mother of my child. I can't take that away from her," he reiterated.



In addition to discussing his personal life, the rapper tantalized fans with insights into his forthcoming concert, promising an impressive artist lineup that is sure to captivate attendees.



Medikal's upcoming performance at the O2 arena marks a significant moment in his career, and he's eager to deliver an unforgettable experience for his supporters.



"We have a crazy artist lineup planned for the show. Fans can expect an electrifying performance that will leave them wanting more," Medikal teased, hinting at the excitement surrounding his highly anticipated concert.