Medikal has already paid £80,000 for my performance at his London show - DJ Azonto

Ghanaian DJ and musician, DJ Azonto, has confirmed that he received £80,000 as part payment from rapper Medikal for his upcoming performance at the O2 Arena in London.



In an interview with Dr. Prekese on Onua FM, DJ Azonto disclosed that he is slated to perform at Medikal's concert and has already received a substantial portion of his £100,000 fee.



Azonto emphasized the significance of his role in Medikal's show, suggesting that his presence is essential for its success. He likened his involvement to that of a nurturing father, stressing the importance of being compensated for his contribution.



According to DJ Azonto, Medikal has honored their agreement by disbursing £80,000 in advance, with the remaining £20,000 to be settled post-performance.



The anticipation surrounding Medikal's O2 Arena concert, scheduled for May 3rd, has been steadily building since March. Medikal has been actively promoting the event, garnering significant attention and momentum within the music industry.