Medikal reveals Fella desire to emulate some prominent women on Tv

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Medikal recently unveiled that Fella Makafui, his partner, aspires to emulate certain TV personalities.



He noted her intense fascination with their lifestyle, leading her to replicate their choices and adopt an extravagant lifestyle.



While Medikal refrained from naming these personalities, he emphasized Fella's strong desire to imitate them, influencing her decisions significantly.



This inclination towards TV personalities played a role in Fella's decision to undergo surgery post-childbirth, despite Medikal's initial opposition.