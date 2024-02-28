Medikal set to perform at O2 Arena in London

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Medikal has revealed exciting plans for his upcoming London concert at the renowned O2 Arena slated for May 3.



The much-anticipated event aims to unify Medikal's UK fan base under one roof, offering an evening of entertainment and an opportunity to groove to his chart-topping hits.



Speaking to Merqury Quaye on Hitz FM, Medikal expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This show is going to be legendary not just for me, but for Afrobeats as a whole. For my British followers, I see my concert as a historic opportunity to highlight Afrobeats.”



With an impressive repertoire boasting tracks like ‘Omo Ada’, ‘Fakye Me’, and ‘Wrowroho’, Medikal promises an electrifying performance that will captivate audiences and celebrate the vibrant Afrobeats genre.



The lineup of guest performers accompanying Medikal is set to be announced soon, heightening anticipation for what promises to be a historic musical spectacle.



Medikal's unique blend of contemporary hip-hop and African rhythms has garnered him international acclaim, with his latest album, ‘Planning and Plotting,’ featuring collaborations with esteemed artists such as Ofori Amponsah, Bisa Kdei, and Mayorkun, receiving widespread acclaim.



His accolades include winning the Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year at the 3Music Awards in March 2021 and clinching the Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in June 2021.



As excitement mounts and tickets for the event sell out rapidly, Medikal's London concert promises to be a memorable night, leaving a lasting imprint on the city's burgeoning Afrobeats scene.