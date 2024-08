Men Sometimes Avoid Marriage, But It Benefits Them More Than Women

LifeStyle of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: psychologytoday.com

Cultural stereotypes suggest marriage benefits women but cost men, leading many men to avoid it to retain freedom. However, evidence shows marriage benefits men more: they are healthier, wealthier, and happier, while single women are better off than married women. Men often fear losing control in relationships, while marriage impacts women's finances more significantly, especially after divorce. Despite this, many women view marriage positively, and a significant number of men eventually marry despite initial reluctance. Changing economic conditions exacerbate these trends, making marriage appear to benefit men more and entrap women in financial dependence