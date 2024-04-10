You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 10Article 1929554

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Men still want me at age 59 - Rita Edochie

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rita Edochie Rita Edochie

Renowned Nollywood actress Rita Edochie recently reminisced about her younger days and the significant interest she garnered from men.

Taking to social media, Rita shared her thoughts alongside an AI-generated image portraying her youthful appearance.

Recalling her youth, Rita emphasized her discerning approach to choosing a life partner, asserting that she identified her ideal match at the age of just 22.

In a candid Facebook post, she asserted that even in her mature years, she continues to attract male attention.

"Men were enthralled by me, but I was discerning," Rita declared. "At 22, I found my perfect husband, Tony Edochie, and didn't hesitate to claim him because he was the one who truly deserved me."

Rita added that, at her current age, men still express interest in her, describing herself as "hotter than fire" and a "correct babe."


I HAVE ALWAYS TOLD YOU PEOPLE THAT MY YOUTHFUL DAYS WERE SO HOT ????
UNA THINK SAY I DEY PLAY ?
SEE EHN, MEN WERE SO...

Posted by Rita Edochie on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo

Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT boss, appoints Osafo-Maafo’s son as replacement

Sportsleading sports icon

Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy condemns racial abuse of Joseph Paintsil

Businessleading business icon

Fitch Ratings

Fitch predicts recovery of Ghana's economy in 2024

Africaleading africa news icon

Jacob Zuma was president of South Africa between 2009 and 2018

Jacob Zuma wins court battle to stand in South Africa's election

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Supporters of the Black Stars

Elevating Ghanaian Football: A comprehensive strategy for success