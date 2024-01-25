Mercy Asiedu dispels death rumors

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu has vehemently refuted rumors circulating about her death, addressing the unfounded claims in a recent video shared on social media platform X.



In the video, Asiedu reassured her fans and the public that she is alive and in good health, currently residing in the United States. The actress disclosed that the baseless rumors had instilled fear and panic among her family and loved ones, prompting her to publicly address the issue.



Expressing her dismay, Asiedu specifically called out a presenter from Amazing TV for perpetuating the false narrative. She hinted at a perceived spiritual motive behind the rumors and urged Ghanaians to dismiss the unfounded reports.



“Here I am, God has been good. I am very alive and healthy. I am not sick,” Mercy Asiedu said.