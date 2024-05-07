Mercy Johnson supported Afua Asantewaa amid viral cracked voice video

Television of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media personality Afua Asantewaa recently revealed the challenges she faced on her path to breaking a Guinness World Record (GWR) for singing.



Despite hurdles like straining her voice during her performance, Asantewaa completed her GWR attempt.



However, a video of her cracked voice went viral, sparking widespread discussion and memes on social media.



During an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Asantewaa spoke about the unexpected fame of her cracked voice video.



She also shared how Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson reached out to encourage her to persevere in her journey.



Reflecting on the turn of events, Asantewaa expressed gratitude for the support from Mercy Johnson amidst the viral attention.