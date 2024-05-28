You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 28Article 1943417

Messi shocks fans as he speaks English in Bad Boys movie trailer

Lionel Messi, renowned for his football prowess, caused a stir when a video of him speaking English surfaced online.

This marked a departure from his usual preference for Spanish.

The clip, featuring interactions with actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, led fans to marvel at Messi's linguistic shift.

Interestingly, Messi's English proficiency isn't entirely new, as revealed by his Inter Miami teammate Julian Gressel, who shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote of Messi fluently communicating in English during a game.

This revelation hints at Messi's ongoing efforts to adapt, possibly influenced by his association with Inter Miami and his increased presence in America.

