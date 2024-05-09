Michael Afrane warns youth on supporting NPP

Movies of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor and producer Michael Afrane cautions young Ghanaians about aligning with the NPP, citing financial consequences.



Afrane, renowned for his roles in Kumawood Films, asserts that associating with the NPP as a young person leads to financial hardship due to the party's stingy executives.



In an interview with SeanCity TV, Afrane criticizes the Akufo Addo-led NPP government, alleging a lack of beneficial initiatives for the country's youth and rampant corruption, which continually makes headlines.



He expresses skepticism about the future under the NPP administration, suggesting that without the return of former President Mahama, prospects for Ghanaian youth appear bleak.



Afrane emphasizes his stance, stating, "...if you make the mistake and follow NPP as a young man or woman living in Ghana, you will go broke."



He contrasts the generosity he perceives in NDC members with what he views as tight-fistedness among NPP executives, further condemning the current government for widespread corruption and scandals.



Summing up his perspective, Afrane asserts that the NPP administration under Nana Addo has fostered an environment rife with corruption and financial mismanagement, making it, in his view, the most corrupt government in Ghana's history.