Michael Blackson closed associates under threats over his social media rants

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Comedian Michael Blankson has expressed frustration over the fallout from his criticism of haircuts and investment issues.



He revealed that his assistant in Ghana has faced threats due to his social media posts. Blankson tweeted about his dismay, noting that his intention to share his struggles openly led to harassment of his staff.



He described investing $1



Read full articlemillion in Ghanaian bonds, expecting a return of $10,000 a month for his school’s expenses.



However, after receiving only one payment in two years, he’s left to cover costs out of pocket.



Blankson criticized African leaders, emphasizing that true leadership involves selflessness and prioritizing others' needs.



He lamented the current leadership’s tendency to prioritize their own interests over the well-being of their people.