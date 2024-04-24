Michael Blackson criticizes lack of generosity among affluent men in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson recently highlighted what he sees as a major issue affecting his homeland: selfishness.



In a discussion with Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), Blackson expressed his concern, stating, "We have a reputation for being selfish, which often contributes to the challenges we face because we struggle with generosity... Many wealthy individuals here only focus on themselves."



He drew attention to the contrast in tax practices between the United States and Ghana, noting that in the U.S., high-income earners contribute a significant portion of their earnings to taxes, unlike in Ghana where the wealthy are not taxed as heavily.



"In the U.S., if you earn a million dollars annually, a substantial chunk goes to taxes. But here, there's less of that burden; wealthy individuals aren't contributing as much," Blackson observed.



Blackson stressed the importance of affluent individuals recognizing their social responsibilities and giving back to their communities.



"What are you doing for your people? It's time to wake up and find ways to contribute," he urged, emphasizing the significance of philanthropy.



Blackson's remarks coincided with discussions about his 'Michael Blackson Academy,' an initiative providing free education to children in Ghana's Central Region.



He expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire more wealthy individuals to support the less privileged in their country.



"I hope to open their eyes and encourage a shift in mindset, making everyone more compassionate," he concluded.