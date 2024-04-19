Michael Blackson recounts terrifying encounter with police during traffic stop

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson recently recounted a frightening encounter with gun-toting police officers during a traffic stop in the United States.



In an interview on the KSM Show, Blackson revealed that in 1994, he and fellow comedian Kevin Hart were pulled over by state troopers while en route to a show in New York.



The stop was triggered by their car's license plate, which had been reported stolen to dodge parking fines. The police, suspecting a stolen vehicle, drew their guns and ordered the comedians out of the car.



Blackson shared the backstory of how people would remove license plates with parking tickets and report them stolen to obtain new ones. Unfortunately, the plate on their car had been part of this scheme.



Despite the seriousness of the situation, Blackson found humor in his confusion, with his companions, including Kevin Hart, laughing. He admitted feeling scared but amused by Hart's reaction.



After realizing it was a case of a stolen plate, not a stolen car, the police released the group but issued a court date. Remarkably, this coincided with Blackson's audition for "Next Friday" in Los Angeles.



Despite the tight timeline, Blackson and Hart made it to court, and the case was dismissed, allowing Blackson to attend his audition successfully.



The incident didn't deter Blackson's career, as he went on to star in successful movies and establish himself as a prominent comedian.