Mike Kesse shares his journey from secular to gospel music

Ghanaian songwriter and singer Michael Kesse Frimpong, formerly known as Kesse in an with Zeal Nana Kweku Bliss on Class Xtra on Class FM recounted the unexpected twists of his music career.



The transition from Kesse to Mike Kesse was not merely a rebranding; it marked his embrace of a new purpose – to use his talent to touch souls for God. This pivotal decision, though challenging, was necessary for the artist, who had already carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian music scene.



Reflecting on his journey, Mike Kesse reminisced about his early days, when his heart gravitated towards church activities. Despite receiving prophecies and experiencing personal convictions and dream revelations, he harbored doubts until he could no longer ignore the calling.



"Informing others of my intention for my music career wasn't easy," Mike Kesse revealed. "Some doubted my seriousness when I expressed my desire to align my music with the will of God."



Initially known for his Afro Pop and Neo soul style, Mike Kesse's debut single "Oh Yes" garnered him the Best Male Vocal Performer award at the Ghana Music Awards in 2012. He also made notable appearances on tracks like Sarkodie's "Azonto Fiesta," solidifying his position as a rising star in the industry.



Transitioning to gospel music wasn't without its challenges. Mike Kesse faced skepticism and discouragement, especially on social media and even during his live worship sessions. However, his unwavering conviction in his divine calling sustained him through the trials.



Since embracing gospel music, Mike Kesse has released spiritually uplifting songs such as "Amazing Love," "Sweet Jesus," and "Worship Rise," among others. Like him, many artists who have made similar shifts face opposition and skepticism, but they rely on their faith to stay true to their calling.