Mike Tyson postpones bout with Jake Paul after health scare on flight

Entertainment of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Skynews

Mike Tyson's much-anticipated boxing match against Jake Paul, set for July 20 in Arlington, Texas, has been postponed due to Tyson falling ill with ulcer problems during a flight.



The fight's promoter stated Tyson should engage in minimal training over the next few weeks, aiming for a return to full training afterward.



Tyson, who hasn't fought professionally since 2005, expressed readiness despite the setback, promising an unforgettable performance.



Paul expressed support for the postponement, emphasizing his determination for victory.



Meanwhile, Paul, known for his prizefighting career against lesser-known opponents, previously lost to Tommy Fury's younger brother, Tommy, in February 2023.