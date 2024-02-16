Miriam Tordzeagbo: Miss Ghana 2022 opens up about challenges as a beauty queen

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, the reigning Miss Ghana 2022, has shed light on the hurdles she has encountered since clinching the coveted beauty pageant crown in 2022.



In an interview on The Afternoon Show last Thursday, Miriam candidly expressed the daunting task of seeking support from organizations to initiate projects as the reigning queen of the pageant.



"It's quite challenging to garner support as a beauty queen in Ghana. When you approach people, they often question why you are involved in beauty pageants instead of focusing on other pursuits like education. Sometimes, they dismiss you outright, which can be disheartening and demoralizing," Miriam remarked.



Despite facing such discouragements, Miriam remains resolute in her commitment to contribute positively to society through her platform as Miss Ghana 2022.



Addressing queries about encountering sexual advances from men within these organizations, Miriam acknowledged the existence of such advances, citing it as a common phenomenon in various professional spheres.



"It's a natural occurrence. Women encounter advances from men across different sectors, and it's something we have to navigate. We must assert our boundaries and learn to decline advances that are unwelcome," she affirmed.



Miriam Xorlali is gearing up to represent Ghana at the forthcoming Miss World Competition scheduled from February 18 to March 9. The competition will feature 120 beauty queens representing diverse nations, spanning a three-week period.



With enthusiasm and determination, Miriam is poised to proudly represent her nation on the global stage.