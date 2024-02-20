Miss Malaika 2023 initiates nationwide HIV/AIDS prevention awareness campaign

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

By the end of February 2024, young adolescents across the country will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the 2023 Miss Malaika, Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko, as she launches her HIV/AIDS prevention awareness project, titled the "Live On Campaign with Miss Malaika."



The initiative is specifically designed to target both in-school and out-of-school young adolescents, bringing crucial education and awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention to their doorsteps.



Lady Nsarko, an Ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission, will lead the campaign alongside her team from Charter House and other HIV/AIDS experts from NACP.



The project aims to create personalised interactions between the crowned Beauty Queen and the target demographic, allowing for meaningful conversations and education about HIV/AIDS prevention.



Lady Nsarko emphasises the importance of encouraging young adolescents to access counseling and testing services as part of proactive healthcare practices.



The campaign will span various communities nationwide, with a particular focus on red flag zones where HIV prevalence is high. Miss Malaika and her team will visit schools, religious institutions, markets, shopping malls, transportation hubs, and other public spaces frequented by young adolescents.



Lady Nsarko, who has undergone training at the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, expresses her dedication to the project's goals of sustaining progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS and reducing the number of new cases.



Speaking at the media launch of ART@20 on Friday, February 16, 2024, she shares her enthusiasm for the opportunity to serve her country, Ghana, on a larger platform provided by the Ghana AIDS Commission.



"I can’t wait to see the start of this project to enable me to share the knowledge I have acquired with my peers out there. I am so excited to serve my country, Ghana, on a bigger platform that has been provided to me by the kind courtesy of the Ghana AIDS Commission which has truly made a remarkable achievement in the fight against HIV/AIDS," Lady Nsarko stated.