Misunderstanding led to breakup of Praye - Praye Tiatia

Music of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Steven Fiawoo, famously known as Praye Tiatia from the iconic Ghanaian music group Praye, has revealed a startling revelation behind the breakup of the beloved trio.



The group, which rose to fame after winning Nescafe's African Revelation competitions in 2004, had a flourishing career until Praye Tenten's departure in 2011.



Years later, Praye Tiatia disclosed on D-Black's UNKUT show that the split occurred due to an unresolved misunderstanding with Praye Tenten.



He disclosed that they became aware of Praye Tenten collaborating on an album with another artist without their knowledge, leading to confrontations and ultimately, his departure.



Contrary to speculation, Praye Tiatia clarified that the breakup was not over money or women but rather stemmed from a disagreement with Praye Tenten's actions.



Praye Ho-ne-ho also chose to leave the group due to his disagreement with Praye Tenten's decisions, solidifying the trio's disbandment.



Praye Tiatia emphasized that communication and compromise could have prevented the breakup, emphasizing that financial disputes were not the cause.



Their split marked the end of an era for the group, known for hit songs like 'Angelina', 'Kakyere Me', 'Otoolege', 'Ahomka Womu', and 'Efie ne Fie'.



