Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian promoter, Mixtic Romras, has declared in a Facebook post that "Eii Odo" by Freaky Wan featuring Gachios stands as the foremost highlife track in Ghana for the year 2024.



In a social media proclamation, Romras expressed his conviction, stating, "Eii Odo by Freaky Wan featuring Gachios is by far my biggest song in Ghana for 2024.



According to Romras, "Eii Odo" has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across Ghana, cementing its position as the standout hit of the year. The infectious beats and captivating lyrics have resonated deeply with audiences, propelling the song to the top of the charts and dominating airwaves nationwide.



Stream "Eii Odo" via the link below:



