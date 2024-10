Music of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

The song is available on all digital platforms.

Ghanaian saxophonist Mizter Okyere collaborates with rapper Okyeame Kwame on his new single, "Ma Wani Enda Ho."



Produced by Okyere, the track blends Highlife with Jazz and Jama influences, offering a fast-paced, danceable groove perfect for party settings.



