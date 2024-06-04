Moana 2 makes a splash with first full trailer

Movies of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: BBC

Dwayne Johnson announced the release of the full-length trailer for Moana 2, a sequel to the 2016 film.



Reprising their roles, Auli'i Cravalho and Johnson voice Moana and Maui.



The trailer hints at an adventure prompted by Moana's ancestors, introducing new seafaring companions like her rooster, Heihei, and pet pig, Pua.



While some fans eagerly anticipate the sequel's nostalgic appeal and potential for iconic songs, others express skepticism about the necessity of a sequel.



Disney's decision to bring the film to cinemas instead of developing it as a Disney+ series surprised many. Additionally, a live-action remake with Johnson is set for 2026.