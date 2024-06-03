Model sues over Cannes red carpet ‘assault’

Movies of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: BBC

Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska filed a legal complaint against Cannes Film Festival organizers, alleging she was manhandled by a security guard on the red carpet.



Pontyjska, among others including singer Kelly Rowland, was filmed challenged by the same steward.



Pontyjska, a FashionTV presenter, claims she was "brutally" restrained while entering the cinema for a premiere.



Seeking €100,000 in damages, she alleges physical assault, psychological damage, and harm to her reputation.



The incident occurred on May 21, with a video viewed over 16 million times on TikTok.



Pontyjska recounts feeling scared and claims she was not at fault. Festival organizers have yet to respond.