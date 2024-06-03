You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 03Article 1945586

Source: BBC

Model sues over Cannes red carpet ‘assault’

Sawa Pontyjska Sawa Pontyjska

Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska filed a legal complaint against Cannes Film Festival organizers, alleging she was manhandled by a security guard on the red carpet.

Pontyjska, among others including singer Kelly Rowland, was filmed challenged by the same steward.

Pontyjska, a FashionTV presenter, claims she was "brutally" restrained while entering the cinema for a premiere.

Seeking €100,000 in damages, she alleges physical assault, psychological damage, and harm to her reputation.

The incident occurred on May 21, with a video viewed over 16 million times on TikTok.

Pontyjska recounts feeling scared and claims she was not at fault. Festival organizers have yet to respond.

