Mohbad's father urges police to investigate late son's wife for vital information

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has called upon the police to summon his son's wife, Omowunmi Adebanjo, also known as Wunmi, for questioning regarding Mohbad's untimely demise.



Aloba's response came after Wunmi, Mohbad's wife, vented her frustration on Instagram, expressing being coerced into silence despite possessing crucial information about Mohbad's passing. In an open letter addressed to Wunmi, Mr. Aloba accused her of seeking sympathy from the public and resorting to emotional manipulation tactics.



In his statement, Mr. Aloba emphasized the need for a fresh investigation, highlighting that Wunmi's cooperation could potentially unveil significant insights into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.



"It has come to our attention that Omowunmi Adebanjo, the wife of the late Mohbad, has expressed her knowledge of critical information related to his death. We urge the relevant authorities to extend an invitation to Omowunmi Adebanjo to provide her testimony and insights into this tragic event. We believe that her cooperation and testimony could be instrumental in shedding light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s demise.



“We implore you (the Police) to prioritize this investigation and take swift action to uncover the truth behind Mohbad’s death. The Aloba family and the public deserve closure, and justice must prevail,” he stated.



The late singer's father also revealed that legal proceedings have been initiated to determine the paternity of Mohbad's son, Liam, and appealed for cooperation from Adebanjo's legal team in facilitating the DNA testing process.