Television of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) of the NDC cautioned youth against resorting to coups and revolutions for governance issues, sharing a personal story of violence during past revolutions.



He advocated for using democratic processes, social media, and protests to address grievances.



KOD urged voters to be proactive in upcoming elections.