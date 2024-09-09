Moses Apiah wins two prestigious awards at 3rd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards

Television of Monday, 9 September 2024

Moses Apiah, a journalist with A1 Radio, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the 3rd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.



He won the title of Most Promising Journalist for 2023 and was also recognized as the Best Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Reporter of the Year.



Mr. Apiah, who is the Lead Producer of the



Day Break Upper East Show on A1 Radio, has consistently demonstrated his passion for impactful journalism, earning him these accolades.



The 3rd GJA Awards, held under the theme "75 Years of GJA: The Contribution of the Media in Shaping Ghana's Democracy Through Peaceful and Fair Elections," celebrated outstanding achievements in journalism across the Upper East Region.



The event was held at the Blue Skye Hotel and brought together traditional leaders, representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs), and GJA officials from both the national and northern regions.







During his speech, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the GJA, Williams Nlanjerbor Jalulah, urged journalists to maintain professionalism, especially during the election period.



He emphasized the critical role the media plays in promoting peaceful and fair elections and shaping the country's democracy.



Other notable winners at the event included Anthony Adongo Apubeo, who was crowned Journalist of the Year after also winning Best Education and Health Reporter.



Humul Khrusum Tahiru was named Female Journalist of the Year and Best Gender Reporter, while Joshua Asaah took home the award for Best Mining Reporter. Additional awardees included Albert Sore for Climate and Disability, Castro Senyalah for Agriculture and Peace and Security, and Nicolas Azerbire for Child Protection. Stephen Chidozie and Nelson Abagna won the Human Rights and Sports categories, respectively.



The event highlighted the invaluable contribution of journalists in promoting democracy and development in Ghana.