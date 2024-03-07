Most people watch pornography in church - Kumchacha

LifeStyle of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha, the Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, has raised concerns about the prevalence of pornography consumption during church services, attributing it to the widespread use of smartphones among congregants.



Speaking during a recent interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, Prophet Kumchacha expressed dismay over the declining presence of physical Bibles in churches, replaced by smartphones, which inadvertently facilitate access to explicit content.



He remarked, "Now people don’t come to church with Bibles. All they come along with is their phones. You’ll be shocked to note that while you ask for quotations, people will be watching pornography on their phones."



Kumchacha stressed the importance of vigilance and discernment among worshippers, warning against activities that undermine the sanctity of the church environment.



While acknowledging the advancements of the modern era, he underscored the significance of upholding moral standards and preserving the sacredness of religious gatherings.