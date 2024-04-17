Mr. Drew faces lawsuit over 'no show' at JamRok easter event

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artiste Mr. Drew, also known as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, is being sued by JamRok Bar and Event Centre for failing to perform at their 'Easter Dance Party with Mr. Drew' event.



According to the organizers, Mr. Drew withdrew from the event despite receiving 50% of his performance fee upfront.



In a press statement dated April 2, 2024, JamRok management expressed disappointment as Mr. Drew pulled out of the event without explanation after confirming his participation in a video upon receiving payment.



On the event day, organizers attempted to reach Mr. Drew for his performance, but he was reportedly unreachable until late night when he and his team left the hotel and drove past the event venue towards Accra, abandoning the scheduled performance.



In a writ of summons issued by the District Magistrate Court - Senchi on April 15, 2024, JamRok Bar and Event Centre is seeking to recover GH₵15,000.00, the payment made to Mr. Drew, and GH₵36,511.00 for direct costs incurred due to the event cancellation. Additionally, they are claiming GH₵200,000.00 in general damages for the harm caused to their brand by Mr. Drew's actions.



