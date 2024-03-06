Mr Ibu's presence in Nollywood unmatched and irreplaceable - Charles Inojie pays tribute

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nollywood is grieving the loss of John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu.



According to Charles Inojie, Mr Ibu's passing has left a profound void in the industry.



In a recent interview with Channels TV, Inojie reminisced about his collaborations with Mr Ibu, emphasizing the impossibility of finding a replacement for the iconic actor and his unparalleled impact on the industry.



Inojie praised Mr Ibu's unparalleled acting prowess, noting that any movie featuring him was destined for success.



"There are sometimes you lose a person in an industry and you say, well, this person would replace him. But Mr Ibu is irreplaceable. Mr Ibu spears with every part of his body," he remarked.



He further highlighted Mr Ibu's unique ability to convey a myriad of emotions and messages through his facial expressions and body language without uttering a single word of dialogue, describing it as an invaluable talent that will be sorely missed.



