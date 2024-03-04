Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest - Actors Guild of Nigeria reveals

Movies of Monday, 4 March 2024

Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has confirmed the death of veteran actor John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu.



In an Instagram post, Rollas revealed that the actor, who had been battling health issues for months, succumbed to cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 2. Mr. Ibu was 62 years old.



The post on Instagram read, "Sad day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn't make it. May his soul rest in peace."



In October 2023, the family of Mr. Ibu had disclosed that the actor was facing health challenges and had undergone multiple surgeries. He had made a public appeal for financial assistance to cover his medical bills, and in November 2023, his leg was amputated as part of a complex but necessary measure to increase his chances of recovery.



Despite the amputation, complications arose, and Mr. Ibu faced challenges securing transportation abroad for advanced medical treatment. The family explained that his health issues were not related to diabetes but included persistent blood clotting in his leg and other health challenges.



Mr. Ibu, a prominent figure in Nollywood, featured in over 200 movies during his career. Some of his notable films include "Mr Ibu" (2004), "Mr Ibu and His Son," "Coffin Producers," "Husband Suppliers," "International Players," "Mr Ibu in London" (2004), "Police Recruit" (2003), "9 Wives" (2005), "Ibu in Prison" (2006), and "Keziah" (2007). The Nigerian film industry mourns the loss of a talented actor, and tributes pour in from colleagues and fans alike.