Mr. Logic clarifies GH₵8k daily expenditure comment

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Emmanuel Barnes, known as Mr. Logic, has addressed the controversy surrounding his statement on spending GH¢8,000 daily.



In an interview with ZionFelix, he disclosed his daily expenses range from GH¢6,000 to GH¢8,000, sparking skepticism among some Ghanaians.



Facing backlash, Mr. Logic defended his remarks on 3FM with Blakk Rasta, asserting his comment was misinterpreted. He clarified that the GH¢8,000 expenditure encompasses both personal and business expenses, refuting assumptions that it solely covers food expenses.



Highlighting the misunderstanding, Mr. Logic emphasized that his expenditure includes costs related to various businesses he manages, such as farms and a fashion venture. He dismissed claims of exaggeration, attributing the substantial daily spending to the operational needs of his undisclosed businesses.



