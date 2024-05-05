Mr. Logic criticizes Sister Derby's performance at Medikal's concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has voiced his concerns about Sister Derby's participation in rapper Medikal's recent concert at the Indigo O2 arena on May 3, 2024.



The event garnered significant success, featuring performances by top artists such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Malcolm Nuna, and Jay Bhad.



However, the atmosphere took an unexpected turn when Medikal performed alongside his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, including her diss track aimed at him and his estranged wife, Fella Makafui.



This move sparked debates on social media, especially given Medikal's recent announcement of his separation from Fella Makafui.



Speaking on the May 4, 2024, episode of UTV's United Showbiz, Mr. Logic criticized Sister Derby's participation, suggesting it was inappropriate given the circumstances of Medikal's alleged split from his wife.



He expressed discomfort with the performance, implying that Sister Derby might have exploited the situation to reconnect with Medikal and cause distress to Fella.



Mr. Logic emphasized that Sister Derby's presence was unwarranted, particularly because the breakup was still fresh and emotions were likely running high.



Additionally, Mr. Logic condemned Medikal's public declaration of being single at the concert and sharing his hotel room number, deeming it unnecessary and disrespectful towards Fella Makafui.