Mr. Logic criticizes intense focus on sexual orientation in anti-LGBT+ bill

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Artist manager and entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has voiced his concerns regarding the recently passed anti-LGBT+ bill in Ghana, questioning the intense focus on individuals' sexual orientation.



In a recent appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic criticized both the public and parliamentarians for their unwavering attention to the anti-LGBT+ bill. He emphasized that individuals have the right to their own sexual preferences, which should not be subject to regulation by specific laws.



Expressing his dismay at Members of Parliament who champion the bill, Mr. Logic stressed that enforcing personal values onto others is a misguided approach. He urged Ghanaians and parliament to handle issues related to privacy with care, cautioning against emotional and personal reactions.



Mr. Logic's remarks highlighted the need to respect the privacy of individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation. He pointed out that while he does not condone LGBT+ activities, he believes that everyone's sexuality is a private matter that warrants respect. He criticized the undue focus of an entire country on specific sexual behaviors, deeming it unnecessary and trivial.



Regarding the passage of the anti-gay bill, the Parliament of Ghana approved the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The bill, awaiting presidential assent, prohibits LGBT activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Under the provisions of the bill, individuals engaged in such acts could face a jail term ranging from six months to three years, while promoters and sponsors could be imprisoned for three to five years.



The bill now awaits presidential assent to become law within seven days. However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declines to assent to the bill, parliament holds the authority to approve it into law by a two-thirds majority vote.



