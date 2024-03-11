You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 11Article 1922357

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mr. Logic criticizes intense focus on sexual orientation in anti-LGBT+ bill

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mr. Logic Mr. Logic

Artist manager and entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has voiced his concerns regarding the recently passed anti-LGBT+ bill in Ghana, questioning the intense focus on individuals' sexual orientation.

In a recent appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic criticized both the public and parliamentarians for their unwavering attention to the anti-LGBT+ bill. He emphasized that individuals have the right to their own sexual preferences, which should not be subject to regulation by specific laws.

Expressing his dismay at Members of Parliament who champion the bill, Mr. Logic stressed that enforcing personal values onto others is a misguided approach. He urged Ghanaians and parliament to handle issues related to privacy with care, cautioning against emotional and personal reactions.

Mr. Logic's remarks highlighted the need to respect the privacy of individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation. He pointed out that while he does not condone LGBT+ activities, he believes that everyone's sexuality is a private matter that warrants respect. He criticized the undue focus of an entire country on specific sexual behaviors, deeming it unnecessary and trivial.

Regarding the passage of the anti-gay bill, the Parliament of Ghana approved the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The bill, awaiting presidential assent, prohibits LGBT activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Under the provisions of the bill, individuals engaged in such acts could face a jail term ranging from six months to three years, while promoters and sponsors could be imprisoned for three to five years.

The bill now awaits presidential assent to become law within seven days. However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declines to assent to the bill, parliament holds the authority to approve it into law by a two-thirds majority vote.


Newsleading news icon

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Bawumia gains momentum in 10 swing constituencies, edges past Mahama in latest Outcomes International Survey

Sportsleading sports icon

Abeiku Jackson won silver in the Men's 50m Butterfly event

African Games 2023: Abeiku Jackson secures Ghana's first-ever swimming medal

Businessleading business icon

Cocoa prices expected to hold steady in March 2024 amid tight supplies and weather challenges

Cocoa prices expected to range between $4,882 and $4,922 per tonne in March 2024

Africaleading africa news icon

The Nigerian president is expected to commission the remodelled airport on Monday

Criticism as Nigerian state names airport after Tinubu

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Supporters of the Black Stars

Elevating Ghanaian Football: A comprehensive strategy for success