Mr Logic to take legal action against LilWin over defamatory remarks

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Entertainment pundit Mr Logic has announced his intention to pursue legal action against actor LilWin following what he perceives as defamatory remarks against his character.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Mr Logic voiced his dissatisfaction with Lil Win's comments, which he found offensive and derogatory.



In a video, LilWin accused Mr Logic of consuming "weed toffee," attributing this to Mr Logic's critical comments on societal issues.



Expressing his frustration, Mr Logic stated, "I am deeply offended by the way he is trivializing my reputation. I responded to his video, and he retaliated by claiming I use weed toffee. This is highly insulting, and I will not tolerate it."



Mr Logic disclosed that he is in the process of preparing for legal action, promising that it will catch Ghanaians by surprise.



He vehemently refuted the accusations, insisting that he has never used weed toffee and is willing to undergo any necessary tests to prove his innocence.



Challenging Lil Win to substantiate his claims, Mr Logic called on him to present evidence in court.



