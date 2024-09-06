Mr. Parb to host PMAC Fest 2024 at Kintampo Waterfalls

Music of Friday, 6 September 2024

Ghanaian singer Mr. Parb is teaming up with the Ghana Tourism Authority to present the much-anticipated Mr. Parb PMAC Fest 2024.



Scheduled for September 28, 2024, this year’s festival will take place at the stunning Kintampo Waterfalls, one of Ghana’s most picturesque natural landmarks.



The festival promises an electrifying lineup of performances from some of Ghana's most celebrated



Read full articleartists.



Headliners include King Ayisoba, known for his traditional music fusion, Abu Sadiq, a reggae legend, David BB, and Ayuune Sule, whose unique sounds are gaining widespread acclaim.



The PMAC Fest aims to highlight Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and promote tourism through music and entertainment.



With its breathtaking setting and diverse array of artists, the festival is expected to attract both locals and international visitors, offering a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian culture and natural beauty.



Mr. Parb and the Ghana Tourism Authority are hopeful that the event will become an annual highlight, further cementing Ghana’s reputation as a top destination for world-class music festivals and tourism.