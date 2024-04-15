Ms. Midwest Galaxy arrives in Ghana for Africa Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

United States beauty queen, Keerah Yeowang, arrived in Ghana on Sunday, April 14th, ahead of her participation in this year's Africa Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit.



The reigning Ms. Midwest Galaxy was welcomed at Kotoka International Airport by David Douglas Tengey, Executive Director of the David Douglas Leadership Forum, Owusu Kwabena Benjamin, Head Teacher of Carter's International Academy, and members of the press.



Following her arrival, Ms. Yeowang expressed her excitement to be in Ghana and her anticipation for joining a distinguished panel. She revealed plans to collaborate with her family's foundation on charitable projects within the Ashanti Region during her stay.



Mr. Owusu Kwabena Benjamin elaborated that the beauty queen's itinerary includes inaugurating a school, a luxury apartment complex, and a refurbished police station.



The annual Africa Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit, scheduled for April 15th to 17th, 2024, brings together visionaries and changemakers focused on peace, security, and investment opportunities within Africa and the diaspora.



Ms. Yeowang, as the reigning Ms. Midwest Galaxy 2024, will be among key figures addressing the Summit. Others include Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria, who will deliver a keynote address on the theme "Peace and Security: A Panacea for Africa's Underdevelopment."



Beyond her pageant title, Yeowang is an entrepreneur and makeup artist who founded Poshmetics Cosmetics. This brand, recognized for its innovative highlighters, aims to empower women and teenage girls through makeup and self-confidence building strategies. As an independent image, beauty, and etiquette consultant, Yeowang further strives to inspire self-esteem in women of all backgrounds, including corporate executives and community leaders. Her contributions extend to blog writing and appearances on radio and television programs.



The Summit, organized by the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) in partnership with the Office of the Ga Mantse – HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (President of the Ga Traditional Council), aims to unite diverse stakeholders in fostering peace, investment, and tourism across Africa. Since its inception, the Summit has focused on cultivating a positive and inclusive environment, inspiring individuals and communities to contribute to a future marked by peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable development across the continent.



This year's event, held at the Accra International Conference Center (ICC), will serve as a platform for collaboration and identifying investment and tourism opportunities that can drive economic growth, job creation, and overall community development. Community, political, and business leaders will have the opportunity to showcase their potential and connect with investors to explore possibilities for industrialization and economic growth, ultimately leading to increased employment and decreased unemployment rates on the continent.



The 2024 Summit is anticipated to be the largest ever, with increased representation from African nations including South Africa, Mali, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Republic of Benin, Nigeria, Cote D'Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, and Niger.