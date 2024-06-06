You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 06Article 1947083

Muhammad Ali’s childhood home goes on sale for £1m

Muhammad Ali's childhood home, now a museum, is up for sale in Louisville, Kentucky, along with two neighboring properties.

Priced at $1.5 million, the owners hope to find a buyer willing to maintain it as a museum.

The house, restored to its 1955 appearance, offers a glimpse into Ali's early life.

Despite financial troubles, the museum showcased Ali's upbringing rather than his boxing career.

Efforts to move the house elsewhere were declined, emphasizing its significance to Louisville and Kentucky history.

The sale marks a potential shift for the property, which had struggled to sustain itself as a museum.

