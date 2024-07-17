You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 17Article 1960736

Television of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

    

Source: Classfmonline

Music industry: 'Let's behave like proper businessmen' – George Britton decries unprofessionalism

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

George Britton George Britton

George Britton criticized the local music industry's lack of professionalism, urging the adoption of contracts to safeguard investments.

He emphasized mutual respect between executives and musicians, noting past issues with contract enforcement.

Britton highlighted maintaining cordial relations post-contract and pursuing business-like behavior in dealings.

He also shared plans for further talent management and educational pursuits abroad.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment