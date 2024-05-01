Music industry lacks peace since I joined – Davido

Music of Wednesday, 1 May 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Nigerian music star, Davido says that the music industry has not known peace ever since he made his entry.
Davido, who seemed excited about the chaos in the industry, admitted he loved it.
“Since I came in the game dem never get peace .. I love it ! Make I find somewhere with beach go relax,” the OBO crooner wrote.
