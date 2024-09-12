Musician Adangba hints at suing Media General over GMB's signature song

Music of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Musician Michael Adangba has expressed frustration over Media General's alleged infringement on his intellectual property, raising the possibility of pursuing legal action under international music copyright laws.



The musician claims that Media General, a prominent media house in Ghana, has been using his song since 2019 without his consent and has failed to honor an agreement made between the



Speaking in an interview on A1 Radio, a radio station based in Bolgatanga, Adangba explained that when he initially approached Media General regarding the unauthorized use of his song in 2019, the management reportedly claimed they believed the track was a Malian song.



After he provided proof that the song was his creation, the media house acknowledged the error and offered him three minutes of promotional airtime for any song of his choice, with the promotion to run for three months.



However, the musician stated that when he submitted a song for promotion, Media General dismissed it, citing the Northern language used in the song as the reason for its rejection.



"They said it was a northern song, so they couldn’t play it," Adangba explained. Despite the agreement, the media house never followed through with the promised promotion, and their communication with him ceased.



According to the musician, Media General only stopped using his song in 2023. Feeling undermined and ignored, Adangba hinted at taking legal action, saying, "I know what to do, here is road site, but I surely know what to do."



The issue highlights the challenges musicians face in protecting their intellectual property rights and raises questions about the media’s responsibility in adhering to copyright laws and honoring contractual agreements.