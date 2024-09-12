You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 12Article 1980413

Music of Thursday, 12 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Musician Adangba hints at suing Media General over GMB's signature song

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Michael Adangba Michael Adangba

Musician Michael Adangba has expressed frustration over Media General's alleged infringement on his intellectual property, raising the possibility of pursuing legal action under international music copyright laws.

The musician claims that Media General, a prominent media house in Ghana, has been using his song since 2019 without his consent and has failed to honor an agreement made between the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment