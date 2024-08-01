You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 01Article 1965635

Musician donates 10,000 Ghana Cedis to support sick woman

Ghanaian musician Omario CK has announced a significant donation to Mrs. Rahana Abdul Karim, who urgently needs 145,000 Ghana cedis for kyphosis surgery.



Omario CK pledged 10,000 Ghana cedis to her medical fund, acknowledging on social media that while he wishes he could cover the entire amount, he is currently tied up with major projects.



