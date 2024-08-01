Musician donates 10,000 Ghana Cedis to support sick woman

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Omario CK has announced a significant donation to Mrs. Rahana Abdul Karim, who urgently needs 145,000 Ghana cedis for kyphosis surgery.







Omario CK pledged 10,000 Ghana cedis to her medical fund, acknowledging on social media that while he wishes he could cover the entire amount, he is currently tied up with major projects.







Read full article/> In his social media post, Omario CK revealed, “I’m adding up 10,000 Ghana cedis to the outstanding amount. I wish I could cover the remaining balance, but I’m currently on heavy projects.”



He also mentioned that during Ramadan, he had made a smaller, anonymous contribution after seeing posts about Mrs. Karim’s plight.



Mrs. Karim’s condition requires immediate surgery, and the support from Omario CK brings her closer to reaching her financial goal.



The community has rallied to help, and the donation from the musician highlights the spirit of generosity and solidarity.