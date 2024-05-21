My ‘B.R.A.G’ track isn't a dig at Davido, Wizkid, or Burna Boy - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Sarkodie clarifies that his latest track, 'B.R.A.G', is not aimed at sparking feuds with Nigerian music icons Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy.



In a recent interview with VoxAfrica, the Adonai star emphasized that his music aims to share personal narratives and milestones rather than belittle the achievements of other African artists.



Sarkodie stressed that his references to longevity in the industry were not intended as disrespect but rather as a testament to his own journey.



He highlighted that if he were aiming to engage in lyrical battles, his focus would be on fellow rappers, not singers like Wizkid, Burna Boy, or Davido.



The rapper clarified that his mentions of these artists in 'B.R.A.G' were merely to underscore his own tenure in the music scene compared to theirs.



Sarkodie's latest track, 'B.R.A.G', dropped on May 10, generating significant buzz on social media platforms. It's slated to be part of his forthcoming EP, 'The Championship', set for release on May 24.



While acknowledging the misconceptions surrounding his intentions, Sarkodie appreciates the attention and energy the controversy has generated, acknowledging it as beneficial publicity.