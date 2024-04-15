My 'Fa no Fom’ song is bigger than all Daddy Lumba hits - DJ Azonto

Music of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

DJ Azonto boldly asserts that his track "Fa ne Fom" surpasses all of Daddy Lumba's renowned hits, citing its widespread popularity and international success.



Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, DJ Azonto emphasized that any criteria for comparison would position his hit above the legendary highlife artist's catalog.



"My song is larger than any of Daddy Lumba's productions," he declared. "I earn significantly from its distribution through ditto.com.



During my recent trip to London, I received a handsome payment of one hundred thousand pounds from ditto.com, demonstrating the song's broad appeal."



DJ Azonto maintained that the transformative impact of "Fa no Fom" eclipses Daddy Lumba's repertoire, making comparisons unnecessary. Despite potential disagreements, he staunchly insists that "Fa no Fom" is a monumental hit that outshines all of Daddy Lumba's songs.