My baby mama called police on me after I asked her cousin to leave - Medikal

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Ghanaian rapper Medikal recently shed light on ongoing tensions with his baby mama, Fella Makafui.



In a recent social media post on May 18, Medikal recounted a recent altercation involving his baby mama and her cousin.



Medikal explained that his baby mama called the police on him after he requested her cousin to leave his residence.



The rapper expressed concern over his residence, as the cousin had been living there for two years.



This incident follows Fella Makafui and Medikal's separation announcement, with the rapper citing co-parenting as their current arrangement.